Warming back up, showers returning to the forecast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will keep our weather dry for a few more days before the rain chance increases again. We’ll see a few more clouds today to go with temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will start to warm over the next few days with lows around 60 degrees tomorrow morning and near 70 degrees by Friday morning. Moisture, partially from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta, will head our way for the end of the week increasing the chance of rain beginning on Friday. A few showers will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be warmer in the 80s.
TROPICS: No new development expected over the next 5 days. Shhh! Knock on wood quickly!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 84.
