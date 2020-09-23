Woman sues Old Navy after grandson dies following choking incident

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County woman is suing Old Navy after she claims her grandson died after choking on a ball dispensed at the store in Myrtle Beach.
According to the lawsuit, the child purchased what looked to be a gum-ball from a machine that resembled a gum-ball machine in October, 2017.
The lawsuit states the 10-year-old later placed the ball in his mouth, and it became lodged in his throat.
The child was taken to the hospital, air-lifted to MUSC and was declared brain-dead six days later, according the lawsuit.
The grandmother says she is suing for many complaints, including wrongful death and negligence.
Live 5 News has reached out to Old Navy for comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.