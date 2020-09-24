Ben Kettering named new boys basketball coach at West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley has found their new head boys basketball coach.
The school announced on Thursday afternoon that they’ve hired Ben Kettering from Polly Prep Country Day school in New York.
He replaces legendary Wildcats coach Ronnie Dupre who stepped down after 33 years in the Lowcountry this offseason.
Kettering comes in as the reigning New York State Association of Independent Schools Coach of the Year. He spent 6 seasons at the Brooklyn school leading the team to 6 playoff appearances, two league titles, two state title game appearances and one state championship.
“I am deeply grateful to accept the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach at West Ashley High School,” Kettering said in a statement. “For me, the joy of coaching has always come from helping student-athletes build a sense of family within their school environment. The opportunity to do that now at West Ashley—a school rich with talent—and in Charleston, where my own family lives, is one I will cherish. I’d like to thank Principal Ryan Cumback and Athletic Director Jeff Fipps for affording me this exciting opportunity.”
“We are excited that West Ashley High was able to attract another championship-caliber coach,” Athletic Director Jeff Fipps said. “Our goal was to hire a coach who would allow our basketball program to continue competing at the championship level. We believe that Coach Kettering will allow us to do just that.”
Kettering began his coaching career in 2012 as an assistant coach at the nationally-ranked Tilton School in Tilton, NH where he coached Terance Mann (currently plays in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers).
“We made a commitment to our student-athletes to hire the very best and bringing Coach Kettering onboard is staying true to that commitment,” Principal Ryan Cumback said. “Coach Kettering won the state championship at his previous school in 2020 and we look forward to watching our program grow under his leadership.”