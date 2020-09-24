Ben Kettering named new boys basketball coach at West Ashley

“I am deeply grateful to accept the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach at West Ashley High School,” Kettering said in a statement. “For me, the joy of coaching has always come from helping student-athletes build a sense of family within their school environment. The opportunity to do that now at West Ashley—a school rich with talent—and in Charleston, where my own family lives, is one I will cherish. I’d like to thank Principal Ryan Cumback and Athletic Director Jeff Fipps for affording me this exciting opportunity.”