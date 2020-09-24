Boone Hall addresses safety and improvements made to annual ‘Fright Nights’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the age of coronavirus and social distancing, health and safety protocols have become a major focus for Boone Hall’s annual haunted house.
Boone Hall Fright Nights Event Director Ryan Neal says he believes Boone Hall has come up with more than sufficient alternatives to their traditional event.
“We are severely limiting our tickets,” Neal says. “We want to make sure that we can accommodate safe crowds out here and also give everybody an incredible show experience.”
Neal says Boone Hall has also hired a professional make-up artist to create face masks that will immerse into the characters that are wearing them.
Additionally, Neal says Fright Nights has consulted with other people at other major national haunts and theme parks to come up with some “special scares” that abide by social distancing protocols.
Boone Hall Director of Marketing Rick Benthall says he “truly believe[s] this has a chance to be one of [their] scariest Boone Hall Fright Nights ever, if not the scariest.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.