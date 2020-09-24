Candlelight vigil held tonight at SC Supreme Court in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A candlelight vigil was held at the South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday night in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ginsburg recently died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The vigil happened at 7:30 p.m. on the block of Gervais Street between Main and Sumter streets.
The area was blocked off by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the event.
Vikki Eslinger, who was represented by Ginsburg in the 70′s, spoke during the vigil along with former SC Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal among others.
