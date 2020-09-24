CCSD board to look at $500 teacher bonuses, $250 for school-based staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees says they are looking to give teachers, administrators and school-based staff a bonus for their work adjusting during the pandemic.
School board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said members will vote next week on a $500 bonus for teachers and school administrators and a $250 bonus for other support staff like teacher assistants.
“This is not a hazard pay or money to buy supplies,” Mack said. “This is our way of saying thank you to our teachers and other school-based employees who are overcoming truly unprecedented conditions.”
Mack said the funds will cost the district around $4 million total and will come out of the approved budget reserves.
“We are greatly proud of our teachers, of our administrators and our school-based staff who have worked in making sure that we are able to one teacher in person and also virtually under these conditions,” Mack said.
Monday’s motion will also incorporate a $4 million district-wide step increase for teacher salaries which Mack says is dependent on when the South Carolina legislature approves the FY2021 budget.
This week, board members Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead called upon the district to provide an extra paid incentive for teachers this school year.
Mack said he believes most district leaders support the proposed bonus pay.
“I believe that on Monday without a doubt the board will highly support this motion as we move forward in recognizing all of those who have made this effort in starting the school year a great success under these present conditions,” Mack said.
