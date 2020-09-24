Children’s Advocacy Center changing up format for fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center says that in order to support social distancing practices they will be holding their fundraiser a little differently this year.
While for the past 17 years the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center has held the Scrumptious Summerville Kitchen Tour & Gala to support the center’s mission, this year the center says they will be holding an online auction instead.
The DCAC says the event is usually the largest fundraiser of the year and provides much-needed revenue to the center’s annual operating funds.
These funds enable the center to continue providing free services to the children of our community who may have been abused or neglected, DCAC says.
The online auction will open for registration Sept. 1, and DCAC says participants will be able to begin viewing items at that point.
The center says the bidding portion of the auction will run from Sept. 28 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4.
Auction items will be available for pick up during the Troy Knight Memorial Golf Tournament Oct. 5 at designated times, DCAC said in a statement.
DCAC says they will be auctioning off trips to destinations around the world as well as local items including spa packages, restaurant gift certificates and local day trips such as offshore fishing.
Some of the additional trips include:
- Costa Rica
- Ireland
- Argentina
- Iceland
- Greece
- Peru
- New York City
- New Orleans
- San Francisco
- Jackson Hole
- Sedona
- The Canadian Rockies
- Key West
- Alaska Cruise
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.