Deputies: Car Chase from Williamsburg Co. ends in river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a car chase initiated by deputies in Williamsburg County entered Georgetown County and ended with the vehicle submerged in water.
Deputies say the chase started at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday as they pursued a burglary suspect on Highway 521 into Georgetown County.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they deployed spike strips which disabled three of the vehicle’s tires, but the deputies soon lost contact with the suspect after the suspect turned off their headlights.
Deputies say the vehicle was next located submerged in Black River near Pump House Landing off Indian Hut Road and the Georgetown County Fire Department divers found no occupants in the vehicle.
The vehicle in question was a 2001 Dodge Ram which deputies say was reported stolen in Georgetown County several days ago.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol says they are en route to aid in recovery of the vehicle.
Deputies say the driver has not been located.
