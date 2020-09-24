Deputies: Jail escapee captured within minutes of escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a female prisoner who escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Thursday night was recaptured within three minutes.
Deputies learned just before 9 p.m. that 28-year-old Jessie Lorene Miller had escaped the facility, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton. Deputies responded to the area and recaptured her minutes later.
Miller was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, Drayton said. Additional charges are pending, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the escape.
