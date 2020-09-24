Deputies: Man wanted for attempted murder after late-night Dorchester Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened last night in Dorchester County.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor Boulevard, in North Charleston.
The victim was shot by an unnamed assailant while sitting in his parked vehicle, and deputies say the victim was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Unit say they responded to the scene.
DCSO says this investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.
