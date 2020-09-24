Deputies searching for Ladson teen missing for nearly a week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Jermaine Lamar Taylor has been missing since Friday, deputies say. He was last seen in the 600 block of Flamingo Drive in the Ladson sarea.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white pants and black sandals with a blue scarf on his head.
He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe he may be in the Goose Creek area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dorchester County dispatchers at 843-873-5111.
