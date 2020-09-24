Deputies seek help finding car part thief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for help finding a man who has been accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
Deputies say the county has been hit by a series of thefts in various locations, but they now have an image of the suspect.
The sheriff’s office says they are looking for a man in his mid 20′s to mid 30′s with a light complexion and a slight build who was seen on video cutting the converter on a box truck and leaving on foot.
Catalytic converters are a component on many cars and deputies say they are relatively easy to remove from vehicles. These converters are then taken to scrap yard in exchange for cash, the sheriff’s office says.
The image above was taken on Aug. 8 at a thrift store on Ladson Road a statement from the DCSO says.
If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this man, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0258, or contact dispatch at 843-873-5111
