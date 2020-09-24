Deputies seeking man’s last contacts in death investigation

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to determine who a man found dead in the Litchfield area Friday may have come into contact with before he died.
Sean Dennis O’Brien, 50, with a last known address in Cary, North Carolina, was found dead in the Litchfield area of Georgetown County, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said.
O’Brien had recently been residing in the Grand Strand area.
His body was found before 8 a.m. Thursday by a woman walking her dog at the end of a community road near a line of woods.
Authorities have not released a cause of death.
Anyone with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts before his death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.