Dorchester Co. shelter caring for 4 puppies left at gates

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says it is caring for four small Terrier-mix puppies abandoned at the shelter’s gates Monday morning.
A shelter volunteer discovered the puppies while walking dogs before the shelter opened.
The four puppies were immediately retrieved and brought into the clinic where they were examined for signs of dehydration, malnutrition, hypothermia and examined for signs of abuse.
The facility has posted multiple signs stating it is “cruel and illegal to leave animals outside the shelter,” spokesperson Demi Henderson said.
The puppies were found in the Dorchester Paws front yard with an open gate that connects directly to the shelter’s parking lot, she said.
The staff member who helped carry the puppies to the clinic decided to name them after four well-known men: Augustus, after the first Roman emperor; Hemmingway, after author Ernest Hemmingway; Mr. Big, Carrie’s love interest in “Sex and the City;” and Harry Styles, former member of One Direction and current rock star.
“The shelter wants to remind the public that they do take in owner surrenders for animals located in Dorchester County, but appointments are necessary,” Henderson said. “They also provide pet food and cat litter for those facing unexpected circumstances. While owner surrender appointments may be scheduled a few weeks out during their busy months, this is no excuse to leave an animal outside of the shelter.”
