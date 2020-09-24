Family court judge releases boys charged in attack on Charleston journalist to families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors confirmed a family court judge released a 13-year-old and 14-year-old charged in the attack of a freelance journalist to home detention Thursday.
The two teens were accused of attacking journalist Quintin Washington, who hosts the YouTube series, “Quintin’s Closeups” in an incident in downtown Charleston on Sept. 15. The boys, whose names authorities have not released because of their age, are charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault by mob, according to Charleston Police Inspector Karen Nix.
Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said the judge released both juveniles on Home Detention Plan B, which means they cannot leave their home unless they are supervised by their mother. The judge also issued restraining orders banning them from contacting each other or Washington, and from being in the Market area where the alleged assault took place.
The judge also issued an attend school order for the boys, Wilson said.
Washington, who recorded a portion of the attack on camera, attended the hearings and told the judge he agreed with the boys' release.
