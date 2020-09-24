Former Trident Tech student accused of threatening to use Anthrax at the college

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Trident Technical College student is accused of threatening to use the potentially deadly powder Anthrax at the school.
Angel Schaefer, 20, a student at the College of Charleston is charged with threatened use of a destructive device.
Schaefer was arrested on Wednesday after she made the alleged threat on Twitter, an arrest warrant states.
The warrant states Trident Tech public safety received an e-mail from the school’s marketing coordinator about the alleged threat on Twitter, Tuesday.
The marketing director said the post was located on the Dorchester County government Twitter feed and referenced the opening of a new Dorchester County Trident Tech campus.
According to the affidavit, the tweet included, “Sending Anthrax to the entire building of Trident Tech because every time I send my transcript to school, my school never gets it unless I manually mail it myself.......wishing evil on advisors.”
Police say Schaefer also wrote that she would get arrested for the tweet.
The warrant states that Schaefer attended classes at Trident Tech as late as April 2020 and that she has requested transcripts from the school at least four times.
Thursday morning in bond court, Schaefer’s attorney, Paul Thurmond, said Schaefer is not a threat to the community.
“I think it’s important to point out she has no interaction, involvement of any fire or hazardous type of material. I think this was totally misconstrued if it is accurate,” Thurmond said.
Schaefer has no prior criminal record.
A magistrate gave her a $50,000 personal recognizance bond which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
