GCSO: Man’s body found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have discovered a man’s body around Pawleys Island.
Deputies say they are investigating the body after it was found Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office says a woman first discovered the body of a man while walking her dog near a line of woods at the end of a Georgieville community road.
Deputies say investigators and the coroner are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
