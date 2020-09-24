GCSO: Man’s body found in Pawleys Island area

By Riley Bean | September 24, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 9:09 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have discovered a man’s body around Pawleys Island.

Deputies say they are investigating the body after it was found Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a woman first discovered the body of a man while walking her dog near a line of woods at the end of a Georgieville community road.

Deputies say investigators and the coroner are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

