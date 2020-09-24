Live 5 Scambusters: A package waiting for delivery may be a scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re a big online shopper and receive frequent packages at home, scammers could be targeting you.
If you get a lot of packages delivered to your home or office, you get a lot of confirmation emails too. If you get an unexpected second email or text message claiming a problem with your order, you need to be careful. The Federal Trade Commission says could be a form of a phishing scam.
In this scam, the FTC says the messages likely contain a link for you to click to confirm delivery. Do not click the link. They say It could contain malware or it may take you to a phony site to get your personal information.
The FTC also put out a warning about a new twist on these delivery scams. The FTC claims the “waiting package” scam claims you have a delivery from months ago still waiting to be delivered. They say these may target returning college students because the message claims a package has been waiting since the spring when schools shut down because of the pandemic.
If you think the message may be legitimate you should contact the company using a website or phone number you know is real, the FTC says. If you think you’ve encountered a scam you can report it at FTC.gov/complaint.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
