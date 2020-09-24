Live 5 Virtual Town Hall to answer voter questions ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election day is quickly approaching. With a presidential election, and some very competitive regional and statewide races, voters are expected to turn out in large numbers come Nov. 3.
To make sure you have everything you need to make your vote count this election, Live 5 is hosting an Election Town Hall Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.
The executive directors of voter registration offices for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties will answer questions and tell you how they are prepared to make the voting process easy and accessible for all registered, qualified voters.
Todd Billman of Dorchester County, Adam Hammons of Berkeley County, Joe Debney of Charleston County and Joan Zaleski, Director of Voter Services for the League of Women Voters will join Live 5′s Ann McGill.
The town hall will be streamed live on Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV, and may also be viewed on Live5news.com and the Live 5 Facebook page.
To get information from your county voter registration office, you’ll find a link at the SC Election Commission. You may also find helpful voter information at the League of Women Voters website.
