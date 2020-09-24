Machinery company creating new jobs in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An outdoor power equipment company announced plans on Thursday to expand their operations to Charleston County.
Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, will invest $1.8 million and will initially create 16 new jobs in the Lowcountry.
The new facility is expected to be completed by November 1 and will be located at the Ladson Industrial Park off of Highway 78 in North Charleston.
Daye North America develops outdoor power equipment like lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers. The new facility in North Charleston will serve as the national distribution center, with hundreds of thousands of products passing through the facility each year.
Anyone interested in applying to the facility can email resumes@dayeope.com to inquire.
