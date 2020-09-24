One Broad Street Restaurant shuts down amid pandemic

One Broad Street Restaurant, located at the corner of Broad and East Bay Streets, announced it is permanently closing on its Instagram account. (Source: Google Earth)
By Patrick Phillips | September 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 10:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of One Broad Street Restaurant announced on their Instagram account that they are permanently closing.

The restaurant, located at the corner of Broad and East Bay Streets, served breakfast and brunch with a Yelp rating of four-and-a-half stars.

One reviewer called it “quite possibly my best Yelp discovery ever,” while another said it offered “a different type of menu but in the best way.”

But the Instagram post made it clear that the restaurant has become one of the latest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unlike a hurricane where you know it’ll pass in the next couple days this disaster has no end in sight that we could strategize an end to without draining our energy or finances,” the post states.

As the pandemic continues to present challenges to our little corner of Charleston we have made the extremely tough decision to permanently close operations at One Broad. Unlike a hurricane where you know it’ll pass in the next couple days this disaster has no end in sight that we could strategize an end to without draining our energy or finances. Thank you to all of our staff that trudged forward through thick and thin and we look forward to a time when we can all hang on the other side of the bar. Some of our favorite memories will live on in those walls, Hurricane parties, fun runs, friends getting married, hours and hours of conversation with friends old and new, sunsets on the roof... anyways. Many thanks to the Beck family for the opportunity down there and we look forward to seeing what happens down on that special little corner, maybe the city will fix that post out front... love you guys and thanks for everything

The restaurant is among one of more than 410 businesses that have closed down across the city of Charleston since the pandemic began.

City code enforcement officers are using on-the-ground vacancy checks and business license records to create a report they hope to complete by the end of September.

City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said Wednesday that number is unprecedented, as is the historically low hotel occupancy rate.

