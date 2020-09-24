One Broad Street Restaurant shuts down amid pandemic

View this post on Instagram

As the pandemic continues to present challenges to our little corner of Charleston we have made the extremely tough decision to permanently close operations at One Broad. Unlike a hurricane where you know it’ll pass in the next couple days this disaster has no end in sight that we could strategize an end to without draining our energy or finances. Thank you to all of our staff that trudged forward through thick and thin and we look forward to a time when we can all hang on the other side of the bar. Some of our favorite memories will live on in those walls, Hurricane parties, fun runs, friends getting married, hours and hours of conversation with friends old and new, sunsets on the roof... anyways. Many thanks to the Beck family for the opportunity down there and we look forward to seeing what happens down on that special little corner, maybe the city will fix that post out front... love you guys and thanks for everything