One Broad Street Restaurant shuts down amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of One Broad Street Restaurant announced on their Instagram account that they are permanently closing.
The restaurant, located at the corner of Broad and East Bay Streets, served breakfast and brunch with a Yelp rating of four-and-a-half stars.
One reviewer called it “quite possibly my best Yelp discovery ever,” while another said it offered “a different type of menu but in the best way.”
But the Instagram post made it clear that the restaurant has become one of the latest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unlike a hurricane where you know it’ll pass in the next couple days this disaster has no end in sight that we could strategize an end to without draining our energy or finances,” the post states.
The restaurant is among one of more than 410 businesses that have closed down across the city of Charleston since the pandemic began.
City code enforcement officers are using on-the-ground vacancy checks and business license records to create a report they hope to complete by the end of September.
City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said Wednesday that number is unprecedented, as is the historically low hotel occupancy rate.
