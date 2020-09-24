Police searching for missing S.C. man with dementia

GREER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Greer are searching for a 78-year-old man they say suffers from dementia and is believed to be without his required medication.
Gerald Brown, 78, disappeared some time between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a post on the Greer Police Department’s Facebook page.
Brown was last seen on Snow Street in Greer and left in a white 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck.
He was believed to be wearing blue jeans or camo shorts with a plaid shirt and brown shoes.
He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-848-2151.
