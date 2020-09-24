Remnants of Beta to increase our rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather for one more day as the temperatures begin to warm up and the humidity starts to return. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. A few showers are possible overnight and early tomorrow morning as we track the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta moving across the Southeast. The heaviest rain will pass to our north but a few showers and storms are possible Friday and Friday night. We’ll keep an eye out for the potential of one or two strong storms during the afternoon and evening Friday. Get ready for a warm and humid weekend across the Lowcountry! It looks like we’ll have to dodge a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. Overall, there should be plenty of dry time with highs in the mid to upper 80s.