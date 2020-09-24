SC girl reveals sexual abuse after what she learned in health class, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg man is facing charges after a girl revealed the man had been sexually assaulting her for years, according to Spartanburg County deputies.
Kong Yiayengva is charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.
Deputies said Yiayengva confessed to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl.
The girl’s mother reported the abuse to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 10, deputies said.
Investigators said the victim learned in her health class at a Spartanburg County school that what was happening to her was wrong.
She then took it upon herself to record the sexual abuse with an electronic device, knowing she would need evidence, according to investigators.
Yiayengva was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.
