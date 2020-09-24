S.C. reports 664 new cases of COVID-19, 16 confirmed deaths

By Riley Bean | September 24, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 2:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday said 664 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, along with 43 new probable cases.

The agency reported 16 confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths attributed to the disease.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 139,021, probable cases to 3,686, confirmed deaths to 3,097, and 182 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,313,306
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,995
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,470 79
Berkeley County 5,305 84
Charleston County 15,419 242
Colleton County 986 41
Dorchester County 3,983 86
Georgetown County 1,750 36
Orangeburg County 3,049 121
Williamsburg County 1,249 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_9-24-... by Live 5 News



