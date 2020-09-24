Troopers: Fatal crash in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single vehicle crash in Georgetown County.
Troopers say that a Chevrolet Express van was traveling south down Browns Ferry Road at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
Highway Patrol says the driver was wearing their seat belt and was entrapped.
The driver of the car had no other passengers and died at the scene, troopers say.
Highway patrol says to contact The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
