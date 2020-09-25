Coroner identifies S.C. police officer killed in head-on crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson City police officer was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
Anderson Police Department officials identified the officer as 60-year-old Sgt. Ethan Kaskin.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the Highway 24 bridge, also known as the Double Bridges.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kaskin was driving west in his city vehicle and another vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Anderson woman, was headed east on the bridge.
The 22-year-old driver’s SUV crossed the centerline and hit Kaskin’s SUV head-on, troopers said.
“It was pretty severe. It was pretty loud and it did rattle the windows, I believe it probably busted one of the engines into the car,” said David Ackerman who witnessed the crash. “I think both drivers were going about 50 miles an hour at least so they were moving along pretty well.”
Kaskin died at the scene. His body was escorted to the hospital by officers with lights and sirens.
Kaskin joined the Anderson Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and to Sergeant in 2016. He was serving as a detective in the investigations unit when he died.
“It’s a loss for our community,” Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said. “This officer loved this community and he would do anything for this community. He loved his job in law enforcement.”
Stewart said Kaskin was married to his wife for six years. He leaves behind children and grandchildren.
Kaskin was not on duty at the time of the crash, authorities say.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of Sgt. Kaskin, " City Manager David McCuen said. “We ask that the community keep his loved ones and our officers in prayer during this difficult time.”
The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, McCuen said. He said her injuries are severe.
