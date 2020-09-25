New townhomes coming to Cainhoy, Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new townhome development could soon be coming to Berkeley County in the Cainhoy area.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says The Twin Rivers townhomes are proposed to come along Clements Ferry Road, about a mile from the Wando River.
Developers from the Berry Company say they are planning to build the Twin Rivers town homes on a 10-acre site of vacant land along Clements Ferry Road.
That’s across from Oakview Lane and the Lowco Cafe.
The developer says they are planning to bring at least 18 separate property buildings for town home units to the wooded area. Drawings from DHEC show them in two vertical lines going away from Clements Ferry Road.
DHEC’s drawings also show a new road called Twin Rivers Drive going down the middle, to split to property into two rows.
On one side of the property, along Tyler Lane, are existing houses, while on the other side, developers say there is a self-storage company and the Two Rivers Center that houses businesses.
DHEC says there are currently a few different ponds and wetland areas on-site and the developer is currently trying to get Stormwater, Wastewater and Water permits.
DHEC’s website lists minimal impacts to the wetlands, but you can submit a public comment on their website before it closes Monday.
