Remnants of Beta to bring chance of rain today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta are pushing through the Southeast this morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today with the highest rain chance inland from the coast. A couple of storms are possible inland this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce gusty winds. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight before most of this moisture moves offshore by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. Saturday will be a drier and sunnier day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. One or two isolated showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. A better rain chance will return early next week.