State prison system reports 2 additional inmate deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Corrections officials say two more inmates have died of complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to 30.
George William Hughes, 74, who was an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, died at an area hospital on Thursday, corrections officials said. Hughes had several underlying medical conditions, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and was hospitalized that day.
Elson McKanic Jr., 71, a terminally ill inmate from Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, died Friday. McKanic had several underlying medical conditions and died at an area hospital. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 8 and was hospitalized Sept. 14, corrections officials said.
As of Friday, 117 offenders and 26 staff members at Lieber have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 17 offenders are active cases; no staff are currently positive; 98 offenders and 26 staff members have recovered.
Also as of Friday, 134 offenders and 50 staff members at Perry have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, four offenders and two staff cases are active; 128 offenders and 48 staff members have recovered.
The SCDC, with 16,257 offenders, has had 2,148 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 1,483 have recovered and 636 are active cases. There are 56 active staff cases.
