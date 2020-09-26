Former Bamberg Co. Council Chairman charged in connection with sex crimes against minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced the arrest of a former Bamberg County Council Chairman in connection with several sex crimes against minors.
Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, has been charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, 1st-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.
Officials say Kinard touched a juvenile female’s private parts through her clothes without consent. Kinard is also accused of attempting to engage in sexual battery via sexual intercourse with the juvenile female, between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.
According to police reports, Kinard attempted to persuade a juvenile male to engage in sexual activity with him. Kinard is also accused of engaging in sexual battery with the juvenile male, between the ages of 6 and 8 years old, by placing his hand in the juvenile’s pants and grabbing his genitals.
SLED says Kinard also presented pornographic material to both victims.
Kinard has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.
SLED investigated this case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. It will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
