Charleston Police make arrests during Saturday night protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says four people are facing charges in relation to the protests on Saturday night.
Myron West, David Bennett, Matthew Constantine and Richard Ray have been arrested during Saturday’s protests in Downtown Charleston.
West has been charged with public intoxication, Bennett has been charged with failure to obey lawful order and Constantine and Ray have been charged with unlawful carry.
A captain with the police department says the people charged with unlawful carry were not affiliated with the protesters, but the arrests were made during the protest. Authorities did not say what their affiliation is.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will assist the Charleston Police Department after protestors said they will return Saturday evening.
Deputies say they will offer resources and enforce state laws.
The protests this week in Charleston and cities across the country were sparked by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire.
The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.
Taylor was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, however, said the investigation showed the officers announced themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
Protesters vowed to return to Marion Square on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.