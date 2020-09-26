Charleston Police to bike with community on West Ashley Greenway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are biking with people in the community in West Ashley.
It’s part of the “Blue Bike the Green” event on Saturday morning, which police say is taking place at 10:30 a.m.
The Charleston Police Department says they are meeting at Ashley River Baptist Church on the West Ashley Greenway and then biking to Stono River County Park and back.
Anyone is welcome to join the Community Oriented Policing event.
