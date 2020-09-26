Muggy and warm for Sunday, more rain on the way for Monday & Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be another warm, summer-like day on Sunday with afternoon highs in the 80′s again. We’ll see a few spotty showers on Sunday, but our rain chance will increase late into the night and through Monday as moisture moves in from the south. Expect some shower activity on Monday and possibly even more rain on Tuesday before a cold front pushes through the area. This front will eventually cool us down for the second half of the week and into next weekend. Fall will return again!