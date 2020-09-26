S.C. reports 639 new cases of COVID-19, 27 confirmed deaths

By Riley Bean | September 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 12:58 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday said 639 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, along with 22 new probable cases.

The agency reported 27 confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths attributed to the disease.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338, probable cases to 3,935, confirmed deaths to 3,141, and 182 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,352,583
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,451
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,559 80
Berkeley County 5,350 84
Charleston County 15,478 241
Colleton County 994 41
Dorchester County 4,028 89
Georgetown County 1,759 36
Orangeburg County 3,074 124
Williamsburg County 1,250 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

