Troopers: Fatal crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two of three people have died in a single vehicle crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers say that a Ford Explorer was traveling west on SC-402 at around 5:01 p.m. Friday, when it ran off the road to the right near Cordesville Road and struck a tree.
Highway Patrol says none of the three occupants were wearing their seat belts and the driver and front-seat passenger have died after being ejected from the car.
Troopers say the rear-seat passenger has suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Highway patrol says to contact The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
