Wando Mount Pleasant Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has announced Saturday that one of the Wando Mount Pleasant Library employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Per CDC and DHEC guidelines, the entire branch is to be cleaned and sanitized by a third-party contractor, all employees known to have come in contact with the employee are being notified and self-quarantined.
The library is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday and will reopen once it has been cleaned and sanitized.
The book drop/return at the library will remain open.
