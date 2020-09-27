Affidavit: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting gun at woman following argument

Christopher Fultz (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer | September 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:57 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with attempted murder and other charged after police say he shot a gun at two people after an argument in Charleston County.

Christopher Fultz has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police say he shot at a woman and her friend in a North Charleston home.

Court documents say the victim was sitting on the floor when Fultz and his fiance got into an argument. Fultz then pulled out a gun and pointed it at his fiance and her friend.

The victim reportedly ran towards the back of the home and locked herself into a bathroom until police arrived.

Police say they were able to find shell casings feet from where the victim was reportedly sitting.

