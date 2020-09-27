Charleston Police officer killed in line of duty in 1870 to be inducted into S.C. Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will hold a press conference honoring the life and legacy of Charleston Police Private Thomas J. Martin Monday.
The press conference at 1 p.m. at the City Gallery, located at 34 Prioleau Street.
Private Martin, the first African American police officer lost in the line of duty in Charleston in July of 1870, is scheduled be inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
The city says the press conference will highlight the results of recent historical and genealogical research into Private Martin’s life and lineage, as well as current Charleston Police Department initiatives that honor and build upon his legacy.
Attendees are reminded to wear a mask and asked to practice safe social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.