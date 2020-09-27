Coroner releases name of auto-pedestrian crash victim, suspect charged

Coroner releases name of auto-pedestrian crash victim, suspect charged
William Whisnant (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer | September 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 8:41 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged the driver of Saturday’s fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

William Whisnant has been charged with driving under a suspension and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after a crash on Savannah Highway that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Lacey Kiker.

Kiker was pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries sustained during an auto-pedestrian crash on Savannah Highway.

The incident occurred at 9:49 p.m. Saturday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.