Coroner releases name of auto-pedestrian crash victim, suspect charged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged the driver of Saturday’s fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
William Whisnant has been charged with driving under a suspension and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after a crash on Savannah Highway that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Lacey Kiker.
Kiker was pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries sustained during an auto-pedestrian crash on Savannah Highway.
The incident occurred at 9:49 p.m. Saturday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
