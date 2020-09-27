Deputies to resume search for Georgetown County boaters

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will resume the search Monday for two missing boaters reported overdue and missing in Winyah Bay.
The Coast Guard said Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both approximately 33-years-old, were last seen aboard a green 8-foot Jon Boat with one silver outboard motor near the Sampit River.
Deputies assisted the Coast Guard and the Department of National Resources Sunday in the search. Deputies said the Coast Guard would continue the search overnight into Monday and the sheriff’s office will resume their search operations Monday.
Crews have also searched the area near the Georgetown Lighthouse and jetties.
Deputies say they deployed side-scan sonar in the bay in an effort to find the boat Sunday.
One man is about 6′2″ inches tall, weighing 240 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with dreadlocks, the Coast Guard says. The other, is 5′8″ inches tall, weighing 160 pounds last seen wearing a white hat and orange life jacket.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston say they received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member saying the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.
Deputies say cell phone records show the two men were in that area early today.
Anyone with information is urged to please call either the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 or Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
