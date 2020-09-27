Deputies: U-haul car chase leaves two wrecks and child hospitalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after a car chase caused two other crashes and left a 2-year-old victim with a broken femur.
Michael Brent Keith, 46, has been arrested for driving under the influence, failure to stop for blue lights and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
The incident began around 8:30 p.m. Friday when deputies say they attempted to stop Keith in a 2020 U-haul van for reckless driving.
When deputies turned on their lights to attempt a traffic stop, they say Keith blatantly disregarded them and sped up to 95 mph in an attempt to evade authorities.
In his attempted escape, deputies say Keith subsequently hit one vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, which then crashed head on into Hyundai Santa Fe.
Affidavits state that the drivers of the Tacoma and Santa Fe were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the 2-year-old passenger of the Santa Fe broke their femur in the crash.
Deputies say the Keith was eventually stopped at the intersection of Folly Road and Wesley Drive where he attempted to escape on foot, but was apprehended by authorities.
Upon his apprehension, The CCSO says they administered field sobriety test which showed signs of impairment. Affidavits state a blood sample was taken and is currently being tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Keith is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
