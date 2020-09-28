Rain chances on the rise to start the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is on the way! Expect an even higher rain chance on Monday. Moisture coming in from the southwest will increase our rain chance for the start of the week and we could even see a few gusty/strong storms on Tuesday. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Tuesday/early Wednesday, which will really help us cool down for the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday and drop back to the mid 70s by the middle of the week. We’ll also dry out by the end of the week as high pressure moves into the area.