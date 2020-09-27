One-year-old abducted from Pender County returned safely to his mother

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says the one-year-old abducted Saturday afternoon has since been located and returned home to his mother.
Jahari Chase Johnson was abducted from the 800 block of Piney Woods Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Jahari was taken from his grandmother’s home by a black male identified by witnesses as 27-year-old Carlo Clibbons.
Clibbons is known to Jahari’s mother and her family. He left the scene in a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with the NC license plate HAH-1993. Clibbons was last seen with Jahari in the Delway area of Sampson County.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Jahari has been located and returned to his mother safely as of Sunday morning.
The investigation is on going.
