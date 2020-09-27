Police: Man arrested after violent armed robbery of cellphone

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man wanted after beating a man with his firearm for his cellphone.
Kent Steven Gadzinski, 29, has been arrested for first degree assault and battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston police say.
Officers say the incident happened 7:05 a.m. Friday, when Gadzinski asked to use the victim’s cellphone and the victim ignored him.
Affidavits state that Gadzinski then became enraged and pursued the victim, hitting him multiple times in the head and face with what the victim described as a black firearm.
Police say that after the victim lost consciousness, Gadzinski grabbed his phone and fled the scene.
Officers say the victim was able to show them bleeding and bruising all over his head and face and video footage from the assault.
Gadzinski is being held in Al Cannon Detention Center.
