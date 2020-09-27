Police: 2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms at protest; taser, more ammo in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released new information on the two men arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms during a protest Saturday night.
Charleston police officers were in the area of Meeting Street and Calhoun Street monitoring the protesters at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday when an officer reportedly noticed multiple protestors leave the main group and surround a Chevrolet truck parked in the parking lot at the 300 block of Meeting Street.
Officers dispersed the group of protesters and made contact with the people inside the truck. While speaking to the passenger, Richard Ray, 59, the officer saw an AR-15 lying in plain view in the back seat. When questioned, Ray admitted there were additional handguns in the car. A second handgun was found in the passenger side door compartment, according to a news release by the Charleston Police Department.
The driver, Matthew Constantine, 46, admitted he had a handgun hidden in his waistband. A fourth handgun was also located in the car. The officers also located pepper spray, a wooden club, additional magazines, ammunition, knives, and a Taser inside the vehicle.
Police say neither individual had a concealed carry permit. Both Ray and Constantine were charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, police say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.