S.C. reports 569 new cases of COVID-19, 3 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said 569 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, along with 16 new probable cases.
The agency reported 3 confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths attributed to the disease.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909, probable cases to 3,978, confirmed deaths to 3,144, and 182 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
