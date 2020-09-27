S.C. reports 569 new cases of COVID-19, 3 confirmed deaths

S.C. reports 569 new cases of COVID-19, 3 confirmed deaths
The latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said 569 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, along with 16 new probable cases. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | September 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 11:46 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said 569 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, along with 16 new probable cases.

The agency reported 3 confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths attributed to the disease.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909, probable cases to 3,978, confirmed deaths to 3,144, and 182 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,363,195
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,118
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,566 80
Berkeley County 5,390 84
Charleston County 15,511 241
Colleton County 1,003 41
Dorchester County 4,035 89
Georgetown County 1,760 36
Orangeburg County 3,088 124
Williamsburg County 1,259 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

0927_COVID-19 Case and Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

0927_Deaths_09_27_2020 (new... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.