Virtual learning physical health impacts on children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With schools offering more virtual coursework during the pandemic, a doctor at Roper St. Francis Healthcare says students could see physical impacts of online learning.
“Learning suffers when you don’t move,” Valerie Scott a Family doctor with Roper St. Francis said. “Children in adolescents need 60 minutes a day of moderate to strenuous exercise. So that’s a fair amount of time if you’re stuck at home on your computer all day.”
Each year, Scott says she completes physicals for student-athletes around the Charleston area. She says even athletes are not immune to the problem.
“Over 34 percent of Charleston-area athletic children are overweight or obese,” Scott said. “So we already had a huge problem, and this is just going to compound it if we don’t do something about it.”
She suggests families schedule physical activity together around the online school day and start a dialogue about healthy eating habits.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.