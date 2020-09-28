After another reversal, witness signatures won’t be required on S.C. absentee-by-mail ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Election Commission officials say another court ruling means voters casting an absentee ballot by mail will not need a witness signature on their ballot.
The ruling Monday is the latest in a battle over witness signatures.
The United States District Court issued an order on Sept. 19 that suspended the requirement. But on Friday, a three-judge panel with the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Sept. 19 order, meaning witness signatures would be required, State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.
But the full U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Friday’s ruling, which now means the witness signature requirement has been suspended again.
“The court case is ongoing and subject to change,” Whitmire said. “We are seeking quick resolution of the matter to alleviate confusion and provide voters with clear instructions as soon as possible.”
The election commission will continue to notify the public of any changes to the witness signature requirement, he said.
