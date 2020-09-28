AT&T customers in S.C. experiencing outages

AT&T customers in S.C. experiencing outages
AT&T appears to be experiencing outages in S.C. (Source: DownDetector.com)
By WMBF News Staff | September 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 12:56 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – AT&T and First Net customers in South Carolina appear to be experiencing interruptions with their service.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted a photo to their Facebook page showing an outage that looks to include the entire state of South Carolina.

Alert: AT&T and First Net experiencing numerous widespread outages in our area and across state affecting mobile phone services.

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Monday, September 28, 2020

According to DownDetector.com, reports of problems are coming from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg and Charlotte, N.C.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the outage or when it would be fixed.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.